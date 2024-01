Atkinson scored twice Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Jets.

It was a statement game for Atkinson, who was a healthy scratch Thursday. His first goal, which was a redirection of Ryan Poehling's shot, was his first goal since Nov. 11. It ended a 26-game goal drought. Atkinson collected a rebound in the low slot on an early second-period power play and tucked it behind Connor Hellebuyck. Fingers crossed the carryover from his healthy scratch lasts a few more games.