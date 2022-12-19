Atkinson will undergo neck surgery and miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Monday.

Atkinson's injury situation appears to have gotten progressively worse after he was originally expected to be ready to play for the season opener but has yet to get onto the ice for the Flyers this year. It's just the latest major injury blow for the team that is already going to be without Sean Courtier (back) until early February. The 33-year-old Atkinson has already been placed on injured reserve but will likely end up on LTIR eventually in order to provide the Flyers with some cap savings.