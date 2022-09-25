site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Sits out scrimmage
RotoWire Staff
Atkinson (upper body) was held out of Sunday's scrimmage, according to Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site.
Philadelphia has listed Atkinson as day-to-day. He registered 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
