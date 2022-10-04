Atkinson was unable to take part in Tuesday's practice session due to his lingering upper-body issue, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

While Atkinson will miss the final preseason clash of the season versus the Islanders on Tuesday, he will be ready in time for Opening Night against the Devils on Oct. 13, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Despite playing in just 73 games last year, the 33-year-old winger still managed to get back over the 20-goal threshold for the first time since 2018-19 when he was with Columbus.