Atkinson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Atkinson set up a Joel Farabee goal in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Atkinson, who saw just 14:19 of ice time in this contest, his second-lowest total of the season. The winger was dropped to the third line amid his slump, and he's picked up just three helpers over the last 11 outings. Overall, Atkinson has 15 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 26 appearances.