Atkinson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Both points came in the second period as the Flyers tried in vain to mount a comeback from an early 3-0 deficit. Atkinson extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch during which the 34-year-old winger has produced five goals and 10 points. That surge snapped a 26-game goal drought, however, and on the season Atkinson has just 13 goals and 28 points in 47 contests. While his current form makes him worth a roster spot in almost any fantasy format, he should be viewed as a short-term plug-in and not a long-term roster solution.