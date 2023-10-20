Atkinson scored two goals including the game-winner in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Oilers.

The veteran winger redirected an Owen Tippett pass just under the bar late in the second period after a bad line change by Edmonton, and Atkinson then capped the scoring early in the third by converting a clear break from the blue line. The 34-year-old has three goals in four games to begin the year for his only points, as Atkinson looks to top the 23 goals in 73 games he produced in his first campaign for the Flyers last season.