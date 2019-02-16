Flyers' Cam Talbot: Dealt to Philly

The Oilers traded Tabot to the Flyers on Friday in a one-for-one deal that will see Anthony Stolarz in Edmonton, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Talbot has gone 10-15-3 with a 3.36 GAA and .893 save percentage this season. Those numbers have left a lot to be desired from a fantasy perspective, and the Oilers have decided that Mikko Koskinen -- who signed a three-year, $13.5 million extension shortly before the club axed GM Peter Chiarelli -- is their preferred No. 1 backstop. The Flyers will set a record for most goalies used in a single season once they put Talbot between the pipes; currently, the number is at seven. Look for the new Flyer to share starts with 20-year-old rookie Carter Hart.