Flyers' Cam Talbot: Debut with Flyers on hold

Talbot -- whom the Flyers acquired in a trade with Edmonton late Friday -- is still waiting for an opportunity to join the team and will not be ready to start Sunday against the Red Wings, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Involved in a one-for-one goalie swap for Anthony Stolarz, Talbot should be eager for a fresh start after wearing out his welcome in Edmonton. The Ontario native is 10-15-3 with a 3.36 GAA and .893 save percentage this season, and as a 31-year-old goalie cashing out the balance of a contract that pays $4.166 million annually, he'll probably need to have a stellar finish with the Flyers in order to avoid hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Talbot's first chance to start for the Flyers presumably will arrive Tuesday for a showdown with the Lightning, but check back for official confirmation anyway.