Flyers' Cam Talbot: Facing Dallas Tuesday

Talbot will draw the start in Dallas on Tuesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

In three appearances with Philadelphia, Talbot has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.78 GAA. Though it's a small sample size, it's much better than the 3.36 GAA he posted with the Oilers. At this point, the 31-year-old is simply trying to showcase his value as he's expected to hit the open market this offseason.