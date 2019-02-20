Flyers' Cam Talbot: Joins new team for brief practice

Talbot joined the Flyers for a short practice Wednesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Acquired in a trade with the Oilers last Friday, Talbot finally has been afforded the opportunity to get settled in with the Flyers. The workhorse goalie dealt with visa issues that have put his debut with the Eastern Conference club on hold. He'll reportedly accompany his team to Montreal for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, but we're still waiting on official confirmation that he'll dress for that contest, let alone being named the starter.