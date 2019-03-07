Flyers' Cam Talbot: Makes relief appearance in loss

Talbot allowed a goal on 16 shots after taking over crease duties from Brian Elliott in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

The loss won't count towards Talbot's season record, which, after Wednesday, remains at 11-15-3. Philadelphia will have plenty of time to think about who starts its next game, as the Flyers now have two days off before having to travel to Long Island to face New York on Saturday. In 11 career appearances, Talbot owns a 7-2-0 record versus the Islanders.