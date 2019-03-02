Flyers' Cam Talbot: Notches win in Flyers debut
Talbot stopped 30 of 33 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Making his first appearance as a Flyer, and seeing his first action since Feb. 9, Talbot got the kind of offensive support he wasn't accustomed to receiving in Edmonton. His 3.35 GAA and .894 save percentage on the season remain shaky, however, and once Carter Hart (ankle) is ready to resume his starting duties, it's unclear what role Talbot will have in the goaltending pecking order.
