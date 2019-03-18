Flyers' Cam Talbot: Sitting the bench a lot
Talbot hasn't appeared in a game since March 6 and hasn't made a start in nearly three weeks.
In the last seven games, Talbot's only appearance was in relief during a blowout defeat against the Capitals. During that stretch, Brian Elliott has received a majority of the playing time, but Carter Hart has seen some as well. Hart was terrific Sunday night, stopping 41 shots in Pittsburgh. With the Flyers absolutely needing every single point for the rest of the season, owners shouldn't expect Talbot to get anymore significant playing time this season.
