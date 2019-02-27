Flyers' Cam Talbot: Starting for new club Friday

Talbot will guard the visiting goal in Friday's clash with the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Talbot will get his first crack with his new team, after his stint with the Oilers didn't go so well. The 31-year-old left off with a 4.52 GAA and .878 save percentage in his last five games with the club. He will face a decent matchup against the 19th ranked offense in the league (183). Talbot has been solid against the Devils in his career, however, racking up a 5-2 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.25 in seven starts.