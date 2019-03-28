Flyers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Thursday
Talbot will defend the cage on the road versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Talbot hasn't been in action for the Flyers since making a relief appearance Mar. 6 against Washington, in which he stopped 15 of 16 shots. The 31-year-old could be making his final start of the season even if Philadelphia makes the playoffs, as Carter Hart should see the bulk of the workload the rest of the way with Brian Elliott possibly getting some looks as well.
