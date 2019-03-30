Flyers' Cam Talbot: Toppled by Canes

Talbot turned aside 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carolina's final two goals came into an empty net, as a Philly squad desperate to stay in the playoff hunt pulled Talbot with nearly three minutes left in the third period. The former Oiler was making only his second start with the Flyers, and he's unlikely to get back into the crease this season with rookie Carter Hart giving the club both its best shot to win, and a glimpse of the future.