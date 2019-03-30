Flyers' Cam Talbot: Toppled by Canes
Talbot turned aside 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Carolina's final two goals came into an empty net, as a Philly squad desperate to stay in the playoff hunt pulled Talbot with nearly three minutes left in the third period. The former Oiler was making only his second start with the Flyers, and he's unlikely to get back into the crease this season with rookie Carter Hart giving the club both its best shot to win, and a glimpse of the future.
More News
-
Flyers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Flyers' Cam Talbot: Sitting the bench a lot•
-
Flyers' Cam Talbot: Makes relief appearance in loss•
-
Flyers' Cam Talbot: Notches win in Flyers debut•
-
Flyers' Cam Talbot: Starting for new club Friday•
-
Flyers' Cam Talbot: Joins new team for brief practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...