Flyers' Cam Talbot: Turns in very disappointing season

Talbot posted an 11-17-3 record with a 3.40 GAA and .892 save percentage in 35 games with the Oilers and Flyers during the 2018-19 season.

The Flyers acquired Talbot through a trade, but he only played in four games in Philadelphia, going 1-2-0 with a 3.70 GAA and .881 save percentage in those games. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Even though the trade didn't work out, owners should keep in mind Talbot possesses a .912 career save percentage and could benefit from a change of scenery.