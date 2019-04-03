Flyers' Cam Talbot: Yields six goals versus Stars
Talbot allowed six goals on 30 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.
The Stars scored four times at even strength and struck twice on the power play versus Talbot. The 31-year-old has started two of the last three games for the Flyers and yielded nine goals on 60 shots (.850 save percentage). The Flyers have been limping to the finish line since officially getting eliminated from the playoffs. Owners would be wise to avoid the goaltender situation in Philadelphia during the final week.
