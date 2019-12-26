Flyers' Cam York: Barely plays in WJC opener

York saw just 2:24 worth of action in Team USA's 6-4 loss to Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.

By comparison, no other American defender played less than 15:58. York saw some time on Team USA's second power-play unit, but barely played at even strength. The American defense really struggled to manage the puck in this one, so perhaps York will see more playing time in Friday's game against Germany, but he is quite clearly the club's No. 7 defenseman as tournament play begins.