Flyers' Cam York: Barely plays in WJC opener
York saw just 2:24 worth of action in Team USA's 6-4 loss to Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.
By comparison, no other American defender played less than 15:58. York saw some time on Team USA's second power-play unit, but barely played at even strength. The American defense really struggled to manage the puck in this one, so perhaps York will see more playing time in Friday's game against Germany, but he is quite clearly the club's No. 7 defenseman as tournament play begins.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.