York (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Sabres and is considered doubtful for Sunday's rematch with Buffalo, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

At this point it's safe to assume York will miss both games against the Sabres, but the Flyers should release an update on his status if he recovers from his lower-body injury faster than expected. Egor Zamula will likely remain in the lineup until York is ready to return.