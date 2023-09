York has not practiced the last two days and is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

York was selected 14th overall in the first round of the 2019 Draft. He managed to play in 54 games in 2022-23, scoring twice while adding 18 assists. York is slated to quarterback the top power-play unit this season and that should give him some fantasy value in 2023-24.