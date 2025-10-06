York (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports on Monday.

If York is unavailable for Thursday's season opener against Florida, the Flyers could move him to injured reserve and keep Dennis Gilbert, who cleared waivers Sunday, around for the Opening Night roster. The 24-year-old York earned four goals, 17 points, 65 shots on net, 126 blocked shots and 60 hits across 66 regular-season games in 2024-25.