York notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

York has three points over his last two games. The 24-year-old defenseman is handling a massive role on the Flyers' top pairing while playing in all situations, which has led to him finally looking like he'll reach the potential he first showed in 2023-24. Through 11 appearances, York has a goal, eight helpers, seven shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. He needs just one more power-play point to match his career high in that category from his aforementioned career-best year, and it's safe to assume his production will continue to grow from there.