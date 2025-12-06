York (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Colorado, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

There's a slight chance that York will be in the lineup, but he sat out Thursday's practice and also didn't participate in Saturday's session. York has generated one goal, 11 assists, 19 shots on net and 46 blocked shots in 23 appearances this season. Noah Juulsen will probably suit up against the Avalanche on Sunday to give York some time to recover.