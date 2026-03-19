York notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

York set up a Luke Glendening tally at 2:51 of the first period. After a cold stretch of nine games from Jan. 29 to March 5, York has earned three assists and a plus-3 rating over his last six outings. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 25 points, 78 shots on net, 117 blocked shots, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 60 appearances this season while seeing steady top-four minutes.