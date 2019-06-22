Flyers' Cam York: Gifted defender future PP QB

York was drafted 14th overall by the Flyers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. The pick arrived in a trade with Arizona.

York's game fits the modern NHL perfectly. He's a strong skater who can push the puck quickly. That skating and his high hockey-IQ allow him to both maintain solid gap control and get himself out of defensive trouble. But at just 5-foot-11 and 176 lbs, York needs to thicken his body to be able to deal with big, strong NHL forwards. He ran the US National Development Team's power play and put up obscene numbers there because of the talent on that squad. York can do the same in the NHL and will settle into the second pairing in his prime.