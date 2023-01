York provided an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

York set up Morgan Frost's first-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. With all six of his helpers coming over the last seven games, York has settled in pretty nicely after a bit of a slow start following his Dec. 8 call-up. He has seven points, six shots on goal, 17 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-6 rating through 11 contests overall.