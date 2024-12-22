York logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

York was scratched for Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Kings, but the Flyers' defense proved to be worse without him. He has three points over eight outings in December, though he's still on shaky ground for his defensive play. The 23-year-old blueliner has six points, a minus-1 rating, 26 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 20 contests this season. York saw 23:34 of ice time Saturday, so he looks to have regained a little trust from head coach John Tortorella.