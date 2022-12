York scored a goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

York got his first goal of the season in his third game, opening the scoring Tuesday. He's filled in while Tony DeAngelo (personal) has been out of the lineup. York has added a plus-3 rating, six hits and three blocked shots while taking on a top-four role, so there's a chance he could stick with the big club even once DeAngelo returns -- those two players may ultimately end up competing for power-play time.