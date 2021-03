York signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.

York was selected by the Flyers 14th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 5-foot-11 blueliner put up 16 points over 30 games during his freshman year at the University of Michigan. York improved in his sophomore campaign with 20 points over 24 contests, earning Big Ten Defenseman of the Year honors. There are high hopes for York at the top level, though he may need to spend some time with AHL Lehigh Valley first.