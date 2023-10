York notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

York helped out on a Cam Atkinson tally in the first period. The 22-year-old York has picked up eight PIM over his last three games, which could lead to him losing his spot on the top defensive pairing if he can't show better discipline. The blueliner has two points, 12 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over six contests.