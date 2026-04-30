York scored the overtime winner Wednesday during the Flyers' 1-0 victory over the Penguins in Game 6 of their first-round series.

With about two and a half minutes left in the first extra frame, the 25-year-old defenseman took a pass from Matvei Michkov at the blue line and snapped a shot that sailed through traffic and plinked in off the post to send the Flyers through to the second round. It was York's first career playoff goal, and he'll head into a clash with the Hurricanes with a bit of momentum, having picked up two points in the last three games.