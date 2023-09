York (undisclosed) is back at practice Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

York missed the last three days of practice and is in a full-contact jersey with a group of players who are not playing versus the Devils on Saturday. York was selected 14th overall in the 2019 Draft and has an excellent opportunity to quarterback the first power play this season as Tony DeAngelo (last season's quarterback of the power play) is no longer with the team.