York scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

York got the Flyers on the board with 3:40 left in the third period, though they couldn't add an equalizer. York has three goals and two assists over his last seven contests. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to six points, 24 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 21 outings. While many of the Flyers have started slow in 2026-27, York's top-four role and power-play time could help him get his offense on track.