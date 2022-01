York was promoted to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's game with Anaheim, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

York was activated to help fill the vacancy left by defenseman Ivan Provorov (COVID-19). The 20-year-old will make his 2021-22 season debut against his hometown Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The defenseman has logged one goal and distributed seven assists through 21 games with AHL Lehigh Valley this season.