York logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

York helped out on Travis Sanheim's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The assist snapped a five-game drought for York, whose lack of offense has started to cost him power-play time. The defenseman is at four points, 20 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances this season.