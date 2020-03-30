Flyers' Cam York: Returning to Michigan
York will head back to the University of Michigan for the 2020-21 season, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
York registered five goals and 11 helpers in his rookie campaign with the Wolverines. A product of the US Development team, the 19-year-old blueliner likely won't complete a full four-year collegiate career. Drafted by the Flyers with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the California native may not have to spend time in the minors before jumping to the NHL.
