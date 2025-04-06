York notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

York helped out on a Ryan Poehling tally in the first period. This was York's second assist in his last six games. He has produced 16 points, 63 shots on net, 115 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-7 rating over 61 appearances. The defenseman has had a down year, so fantasy managers should adjust their expectations for him going in 2025-26, as it's looking less likely he'll be a potential fantasy superstar from the blue line.