York (upper body) will accompany the Flyers on the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Saturday.

Despite participating in the morning skate, York will miss his fourth straight game against Carolina on Saturday. It's unclear when he will be ready to play, but he is nearing a return to the lineup. York has one goal, 11 assists, 19 shots on net and 46 blocked shots in 23 appearances this season.