Head coach Rick Tocchet said Friday that he isn't sure whether York (upper body) will be able to suit up Saturday against the Ducks, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

York participated in Friday's practice session, and while it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return to game action a day later, he seems to be trending in the right direction. A better idea of his status for Saturday's matchup could come into focus based on his participation in the Flyers' morning skate, but if York is held out against Anaheim, his next opportunity to return would be Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.