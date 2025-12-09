York (upper body) will not be in action versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

York will miss his second straight game due to his upper-body problem, though he was on the ice for the game-day skate. The blueliner is currently stuck in a 13-game goal drought, but he did manage to chip in five helpers over that stretch. With York unavailable, Ty Murchison is poised to make his NHL debut against San Jose.