York will not be available versus the Rangers on Wednesday after sustaining a lower-body injury.

York will join fellow defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) and Nick Seeler (lower body) on the list of injured Flyers. As a result, the team was forced to call up Egor Zamula, who will immediately step into the lineup against New York. Looking ahead to next season, the 21-year-old York should be in contention for a regular spot on the 23-man roster.