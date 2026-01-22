York scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

York struck early, tallying the opening goal just 30 seconds into the game. The 25-year-old defenseman has earned two goals and three assists over 10 outings in January, and he continues to see top-four minutes with power-play time. He's up to four goals, 20 points, 56 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances. He's already surpassed his 17-point output from 66 games in 2024-25, and he could take a run at his career-high 30 points from 2023-24 if he stays healthy the rest of the way.