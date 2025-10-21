York racked up three assists, two on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over Seattle.

After being held off the scoresheet in his first two games of the season, York erupted for the first three-point performance of his career. The 24-year-old blueliner missed the first two games of 2025-26 with a lower-body injury, but he's quickly regained a key role now that he's healthy, leading all Flyers defensemen in power-play ice time (1:28) and shorthanded ice time (5:11) on the night.