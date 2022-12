York notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

He had a hand in second-period goals by Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett as the Flyers took a lead they wouldn't relinquish. York has been productive since his promotion, collecting a goal and four points in his last four games, but as yet the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft isn't seeing the consistent power-play time that would make him a true fantasy asset.