York scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

York helped out on a Joel Farabee goal in the first period before adding an insurance marker early in the third. He's logged two multi-point efforts over his last nine games, picking up three goals, four assists and a minus-5 rating in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman briefly lost his power-play role, but he's been back on it to begin December. York has 11 points, 42 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 26 outings. He's still got some work to do defensively, but he's on track to set a new career high in points after earning 20 across 54 games a year ago.