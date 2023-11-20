York produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

After helping to set up Joel Farabee early in the first period to get the Flyers on the board, York wrapped up the scoring on the day with an empty-netter. It was the first multi-point performance of the season for the 22-year-old blueliner, and while York is averaging a career-high in ice time with 22:18, he's lost his spot on the power play and has only two goals and six points through 18 games, giving him limited fantasy appeal.