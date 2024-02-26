York scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins.

The 23-year-old broke out of a slump that had seen him pick up only one assist over the prior 10 games. It was York's first multi-point performance since Dec. 7, but his fantasy outlook could be on the upswing if the shoulder injury suffered by Jamie Drysdale on Sunday proves to be serious. The Flyers have been mixing and matching defenders on the power play, with Travis Sanheim and Sean Walker getting shifts in addition to Drysdale and York, so taking one of them out of the picture -- or even two, if Walker gets shipped out at the trade deadline -- can only help the production of whoever's left standing on the Philly blue line.