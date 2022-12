York was called up by the Flyers on Thursday.

York has three goals and 13 points in 20 AHL contests this season. The 21-year-old forward logged 30 games with Philadelphia in 2021-22, recording three goals and 10 points. He was taken with the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and has plenty of potential, but he might start this stint with the Flyers by only serving on the third pairing.